Zcash Reaches Market Cap of $594.04 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Zcash has a total market cap of $594.04 million and $19.43 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $36.38 or 0.00126079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00048173 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00033061 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.