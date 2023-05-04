Zeit Capital LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Zeit Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VBR traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.32. The company had a trading volume of 393,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,780. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.61 and a 200-day moving average of $162.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

