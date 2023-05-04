Zeit Capital LLC Has $5.12 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Zeit Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.0% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.97. 5,020,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,401,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

