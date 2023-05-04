Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.64 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $433.25 million and approximately $26.64 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,478,045,841 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

