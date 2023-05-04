Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZG. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.48.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -103.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

See Also

