Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $55.00 at Bank of America

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s current price.

ZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $33,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,016.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $33,332.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at $706,016.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $99,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,509.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

