Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Price Up 9.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.4% on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $55.00. The company traded as high as $45.88 and last traded at $45.35. Approximately 648,402 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 549,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.
ZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.48.
In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.
