Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.34-5.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.575-8.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion. Zoetis also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.34-$5.44 EPS.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $177.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.09. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The firm has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.43.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.