ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Sells $220,900.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZI stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.57. 4,838,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157,849. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZI. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

