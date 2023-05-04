Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.24 million. Zynex also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to 0-$0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Zynex from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 364,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,626. The company has a market cap of $533.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30. Zynex has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Zynex had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zynex by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Zynex by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Zynex by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Zynex by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 17,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Zynex by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 95,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

