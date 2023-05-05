10,000 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Acquired by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.35. The stock had a trading volume of 163,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,313. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

