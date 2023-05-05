104 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health stock traded up $7.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $464.56. The stock had a trading volume of 358,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

