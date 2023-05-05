105,072 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 105,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,428,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,903,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 318.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.46. 1,186,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,275,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average is $108.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.