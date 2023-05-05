1,106,100 Shares in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Bought by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,106,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. Equinox Gold makes up approximately 0.9% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQX. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $10,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 173.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,386 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 578,339 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 667,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 402,265 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 86.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 344,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.55. 687,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,083. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.26. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $259.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EQX. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

