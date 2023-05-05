123,283 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Purchased by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,000. Boyd Gaming makes up approximately 7.2% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after buying an additional 510,134 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,250,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $778,453.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,531,372 shares in the company, valued at $956,454,905.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at $909,875,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,161 shares of company stock valued at $32,289,538. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

NYSE:BYD traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.73. 271,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,385. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.89%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

