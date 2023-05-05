15,000 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.0% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $348.18. 91,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.31. The firm has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $354.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $2,256,790.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 41,899 shares in the company, valued at $14,660,041.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $2,256,790.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 41,899 shares in the company, valued at $14,660,041.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,088 shares of company stock worth $21,639,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

