1,668,338 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Bought by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,668,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,260,000. Pan American Silver accounts for approximately 6.8% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.79% of Pan American Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAAS. Scotiabank started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,429. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.90%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

