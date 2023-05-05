17,153 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Purchased by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,950. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.51 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.11. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

