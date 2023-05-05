1,964 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $151.49. The company had a trading volume of 121,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,678. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

