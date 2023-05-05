1,974 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $216.57 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

