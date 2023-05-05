2,075 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1,124.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,637,000 after purchasing an additional 465,944 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,428,000 after acquiring an additional 202,106 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.27.

Quanta Services stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.74. 200,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

