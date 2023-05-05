227 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 35,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.33. The company had a trading volume of 694,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,168. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.10. The stock has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

