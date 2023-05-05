2,317 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CVX traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.85. 1,878,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,341,119. The firm has a market cap of $302.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.62. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

