2,375 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.56 on Friday, hitting $382.68. 959,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,745. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $364.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,554 shares of company stock valued at $236,646,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.