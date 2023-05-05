2,430 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,204,000 after acquiring an additional 340,279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,073,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,387,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of QQQM traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.08. The stock had a trading volume of 408,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,743. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $137.55.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

