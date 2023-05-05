2,562 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.28. 516,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.82. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.