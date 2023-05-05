27,000 Shares in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Purchased by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lincoln Educational Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LINC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LINC shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $182.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $326,543.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,312 shares of company stock worth $738,099. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.