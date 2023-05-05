3,063 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $132,660,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,442,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,976,000 after purchasing an additional 199,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,093,000 after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.67. 148,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.98 and a 200 day moving average of $291.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

