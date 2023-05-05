3,980 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Acquired by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $69.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

