39,862 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Bought by Brainard Capital Management LLC

Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Brainard Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 349,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,493. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

