44,493 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,345,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Newmont by 73.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 24,254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Newmont by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 39.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

