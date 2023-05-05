449 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $5.08 on Friday, hitting $378.67. 1,149,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,386. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.43 and a 200 day moving average of $410.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

