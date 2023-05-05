51job Reaffirms Maintains Rating for USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities researchers at 51job in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

USAC stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.82 and a beta of 1.53. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $190.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

