67,961 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,961 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,664 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.