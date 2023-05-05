890,975 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Acquired by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 890,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,375,000. Ball comprises 1.6% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ball by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BALL stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Ball’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

