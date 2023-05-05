9,069 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.6% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AbbVie by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,952,000 after purchasing an additional 631,064 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,315,000 after buying an additional 174,102 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

ABBV stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,677. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

