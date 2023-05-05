92 Resources Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for RXO (NYSE:RXO)

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at 92 Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

RXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

RXO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.18. 65,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,261. RXO has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 5.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RXO by 1.4% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 124,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

