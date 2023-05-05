975,400 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 975,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,351,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Elevance Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

ELV stock opened at $466.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $468.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

