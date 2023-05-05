A10 Networks, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

A10 Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. 873,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.04. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.52 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,475.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,475.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,585.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,941 shares of company stock worth $509,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 626.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 745,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in A10 Networks by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after purchasing an additional 582,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in A10 Networks by 675.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 336,736 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About A10 Networks

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.