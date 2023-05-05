A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.30. 110,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 606,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

A10 Networks Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $77.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $301,267.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,585.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,585.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $47,334.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,475.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,941 shares of company stock worth $509,618. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Stories

