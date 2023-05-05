AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $103.45 and last traded at $101.08, with a volume of 47398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.28.

The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAON. CJS Securities lowered AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In related news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $148,856.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AAON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AAON during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 39.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Stock Up 6.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.