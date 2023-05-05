ABCMETA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $302.38 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $302.38 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002183 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $284.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

