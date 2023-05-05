Aberdeen New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Trading 0.7% Higher

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 532 ($6.65) and last traded at GBX 529.93 ($6.62). 17,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 63,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 526 ($6.57).

The firm has a market capitalization of £292.61 million, a PE ratio of -5,844.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 518.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 542.03.

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

