Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating) were up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10). Approximately 282,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 337,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Abingdon Health Trading Down 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.56 million, a P/E ratio of -166.50 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.71.

About Abingdon Health

Abingdon Health Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of diagnostic devices worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 IgG rapid antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; PCRD and PCRD FLEX, nucleic acid lateral flow tests used for rapid readouts post isothermal amplification; Abingdon Simply Test, a range of self-tests; and 2019-nCoV Antigen Test, a rapid lateral flow test for the qualitative detection of antigens to SARS-CoV-2.

