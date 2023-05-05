Acadia Realty Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Acadia Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 450.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

NYSE:AKR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,340. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 75,204 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,649,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,663,000 after buying an additional 138,233 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 548.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 205,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

