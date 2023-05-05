Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Acer from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Acer Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACEYY opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Acer has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $3.98.
