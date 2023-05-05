Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, Achain has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $208,619.82 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004248 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003280 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002579 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

