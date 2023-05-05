Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

