Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.12 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 8.87%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Acushnet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Acushnet Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.25. 397,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,944. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $16,261,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Acushnet by 719.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 185,677 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Acushnet by 53.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 124,282 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Acushnet by 521.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 123,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 103,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 121.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 95,730 shares during the last quarter. 49.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

