Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 105.87%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adaptive Biotechnologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

ADPT opened at $6.43 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $13.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,767.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Kyle Piskel sold 3,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $30,243.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,423.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,767.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,339 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $100,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

